At least three staffers at the Max Hospital in South Delhi’s Saket have tested psoitive for novel Coronavirus. These include a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff member.

However, the hospital has said that there was “no chance” that they had contacted the disease in its premises.

However, last week, two patients admitted to Max Smart Hospital for cardiac problems had tested positive for COVID-19. They were then moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block, which is a COVID-only dedicated facility.

Following this, 39 staff members, including doctors and nurses were asked to go on self-quarantine. The 39 people also include ward boys and other employees of the private hospital.

As per the Max Hospital statement, all quarantined individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow on April 14.

Besides, the hospital said that there are 154 employees deployed in different shifts in the COVID ward of the Hospital. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus. They are staying on the hospital premises to reduce any risk of infection to their families and neighbours.

“None of them is quarantined,” clarified the hospital.

Max Hospital is the latest to be added to a list of hospitals in Delhi where healthcare professionals have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Delhi State Cancer Institute has become a Coronavirus hotspot as the number of infected persons from the hospital mounted to 28. The infected also include four cancer patients. The hospital had been shut since April 1 to new patients and is being sanitised.

Doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung and Mohalla Clinics have also tested positive for the infection in the last few days.

Delhi has so far reported 1,154 Coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths.

According to reports, over 90 healthcare workers including doctors and nurses have been infected with COVID-19 in India.