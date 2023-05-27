3 siblings killed in house collapse in J&K

Three siblings were killed on Saturday in a Kishtwar village due to the collapse of a house because of heavy rain.

Reports said the house of Ashwani Kumar of Ajna in Kishtwar collapsed during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, resulting in the death of three siblings of the family.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav took immediate steps to provide relief to the family and provided financial support of Rs 25,000 to the family besides material relief under the Red Cross.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner has announced ex-gratia relief up to Rs 4 lakh for each deceased, besides compensation for the damaged house as per the SDRF norms. This additional relief fund has been provided to assist the family in coping with the long-term implications of this tragic incident.