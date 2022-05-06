3 from Punjab killed in Jammu road accident

A vehicle accident in Jammu district, J&K, killed three people on Friday.

“Three people, including the driver of the vehicle, were killed in an accident near Jambhu Zoo in Nagrota area of Jammu district,” police sources said.

“The truck was traveling from Udhampur to Jammu when it lost control and fell down into a deep valley near Jambhu Zoo,” according to the report.

“Three people from Punjab, Gurdeep Singh, Sham Lal, and Vikas Kumar, perished on the spot as a result of the incident.

According to authorities, “dead remains were taken to the government medical college hospital in Jammu for medico-legal formalities.”

(with inputs from IANS)