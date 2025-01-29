Logo

# India

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | January 29, 2025 5:03 pm

3 people on way to Maha Kumbh die in accident in MP

Three people travelling by road from Dhar to the Mahakumbh were killed and three others were seriously injured when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 am on the Bhopal-Sagar highway when the ill-fated SUV rammed the truck. There were six people in the SUV and three were killed.

Rahatgarh police station in-charge Mahesh Singh Thakur said the SUV occupants belonged to Dhamnod and Dharampuri areas in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. They were going to attend the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh but met with the mishap.

