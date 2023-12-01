3 Pak smugglers killed, 35 kg narcotics seized by Jammu BSF this year

The Jammu Frontier BSF neutralised three Pakistani smugglers and seized more than 35 kg of narcotics on the international border with Pakistan during the current year, said a spokesman of the border force that celebrated its 59th Raising Day on Friday.

He said that the Pakistani smugglers tried to violate the International Border even as the BSF witnessed manifold challenges from Pakistan like drone activities, unprovoked firing and smuggling attempts, but true to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

The border population was also made aware of the drone operations carried out by Pakistan-based anti-national elements.

The BSF is the first line of defence on India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders where it dominates the International Border with a high degree of professionalism. The force is manning about 192 km of International Border with Pakistan and also deployed on line of control (LOC) along with Indian army.

It is worth mentioning here that the Jammu frontier won the “Maharana Pratap Trophy” for best Frontier in Border Management and “Ashwani Trophy” for best Frontier in sports and training activities for the year 2023 which were presented by Home minister Amit shah on BSF raising day function at Hazaribagh.

During the year, several civic action programmes catering to the needs of the border population were conducted by the BSF Battalions where medicines and other needy items were distributed. Besides, skill development programmes and pre-recruitment training for local youths were also conducted.

Efforts of Inspector General DK Boora , Jammu Frontier with his team of officers, SO’s and men paved the way for marked enhancement in the fitness and professionalism of the border men resultantly Frontier Jammu has performed exceedingly well and earned praiseworthy positions in the Inter-Frontier sports competitions, the spokesman added.