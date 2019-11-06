Police on Wednesday arrested three operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits involved in threatening and intimidating locals against carrying out normal activities in the apple-growing area of South Kashmir’s Awantipura.

Terrorists have already killed a couple of drivers of apple laden trucks and fruit traders.

A police spokesman said incriminating material which includes threat posters were recovered from their possession. Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT in Ladhoo area of Khrew Awantipora.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Khrew. All the three persons have been arrested and incriminating materials recovered from their possession has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.

The police have resolved to act tough against such elements and have asked community members to share details about such persons who are involved in threatening and intimidation of locals.

Meanwhile, the security forces on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman in Uri and recovered arms, ammunition, and narcotics from their possession.