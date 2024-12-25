3 nabbed as police busts honey trap extortion racket

The crime branch team unearthed a honey trap syndicate for extorting money from gullible and apprehended three people, who were impersonating as Delhi Police officials, it said on Wednesday. Two of them were wanted in a case registered at Bindapur, South West Delhi of honey trapping and extorting money from an aged doctor, it added.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said, based on secret information, a car was intercepted by the team near Kanjhawala road in Budh vihar, Outer Delhi. On checking the car ,all three of them introduced themselves as Delhi Police personnel and even a uniform was also found in the car.

Advertisement

Initially they tried to mislead the team but after sustained interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the criminal activities. They further disclosed that two of them, namely Neeraj Tyagi and Deepak ,were wanted in a honey trap case, Bhatia said.

Advertisement

The official elaborated that in the month of August, a 60 years old doctor was contacted through telephone by an unknown girl who had brief chat with him for a few days and called him to her house on pretext of treating her ailing mother.The doctor went to the address in a flat near Janakpuri Metro station, in west Delhi. Meanwhile, the girl trapped the doctor and four persons, including two in police uniform surrounded, threatened the doctor to extort Rs 9 lakh from him.

Bhatia added that four persons including two women, were already arrested by the local police but Neeraj and Deepak were absconding. They were also involved in other extortion and other criminal activities. A further investigation into their involvement in other such cases is going on.