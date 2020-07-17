Three members of a family were killed on Friday night when Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas with mortars in the Gulpur sector of the Poonch district.

The three belonging to a single family were killed in the Sial village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

The incident has occured when the defence minister Rajnath Singh was present in Srinagar where he reviewed the security situation along the LoC.

Meanwhile, Army spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani shelling.

He said that “on 17 July at about 2120 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector, District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befettingly”.