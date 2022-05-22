3-member expert committee set up to probe cause of tunnel collapse that killed 10 labourers

The ministry of road transport and Highway on Sunday constituted a committee of three independent experts to investigate the reasons for the collapse of an under-construction tunnel at Ramban on the Jammu–Srinagar highway where ten labourers were killed and two injured. The tunnel had collapsed on Thursday night.

A spokesman of the ministry said that the committee includes eminent experts who have already moved to the site to investigate the reasons for the collapse and suggest remedial measures thereof. Further action will be taken based on the report of the Committee.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated a process to handle such emergency situation and also taking all possible measures to avoid such happenings in the future, the spokesman said.

The stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of the Ramban-Banihal section is prone to frequent landslides and shooting stones due to fragile geology. Considering the strategic importance of maintaining all-weather connectivity to Srinagar and after assessing the challenges in ensuring the stability of hill slopes on existing alignment, tunnels and viaducts are proposed under 3 packages in the Ramban Banihal section.

The twin-tube tunnel work in 4-laning from Digdole to Panthyal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was awarded to M/s Ceigall India Limited in JV with Patel Engineering Limited. The construction work started on 1 February 2022.

On 19 May around 10.30 to 11 PM landslides and shooting stones started while the execution of portal support installation work of adit at Khooni Nallah was also being done. Before workers could be moved out, suddenly a huge rock mass fell above the false steel portal erected for construction of adit which caved in leading to the trapping of 12 workers at that spot. Senior NHAI officers immediately reached the site and rescue work was immediately started by SDRF, NDRF, and J&K Police, the spokesman said.

Two workers were rescued immediately and were hospitalized, and all possible medical aid was being extended to them. The rescue work was hampered by intermittent shooting stones and bad weather. The trapped workers did not survive and the bodies of 10 of them were recovered by Saturday evening.

Those whose life could not be saved are being given workman compensation and additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh by EPC contractor which amounts to at least Rs 15 lakh. The injured are also being adequately compensated. In addition, the UT administration has also announced ex- gratia relief of Rs one lakh. It is yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incidence is due to work being executed or due to natural reasons, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has sought judicial probe into the mishap to identify the guilty. This is not an ordinary incident but there seems criminal negligence, he said.

Compensation to the tune of Rs 40 lakh be given to kin of the deceased labourers, Tarigami demanded.