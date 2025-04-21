3-member committee to investigate complaints in Haryana’s Labour Welfare Board

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij has directed the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board to form a three-member committee to investigate the complaints related to workers and the irregularities and flaws in their registration. The committee will submit its report to the department within three months.

Vij was chairing the meeting of Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board on Monday. He directed to include Sunil Dhillon from the union, Bhupender Sharma from the employers and Joint Secretary AK Deshwal from the department in the three-member committee.

He directed to set up help desks for hearing workers’ issues at all block levels. He said both the call centre and help desk should be separate. It was informed in the meeting that call centres have been opened at regional level in Panchkula, Hisar and Sonipat.

Vij said the fees of the workers who have applied for registration in the board must be refunded if their application is rejected due to any reason.

He said a detailed report of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board should be prepared separately.

Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare and Antyodaya Krishan Kumar Bedi, Principal Secretary of Labour and Employment Department Rajiv Ranjan, Labour Commissioner Maniram Sharma and other members and officials of the board were present in the meeting.