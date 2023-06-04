3-member Commission of Inquiry to probe Manipur violence

The Centre on Sunday constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent incidents of violence in Manipur.

Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar are the two other members of the Commission.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said: “The Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has notified a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd) and Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd) as members to inquire into the incidents of violence in the state of Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.”

The Commission will make inquiry with respect to the causes and spread of the violence, which took place in Manipur, and whether there were any lapses on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals, it said.

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah had visited the state of Manipur during May 29-June 1 and after taking stock of the situation had announced the appointment of Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission will submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. The headquarters of the Commission will be at Imphal, the statement added.

The Union Home Minister on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that basic food items and other necessary items can reach the people in the strife-hit state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah wrote, “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus.”

He further wrote, “Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state.”

Shah recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the situation and held talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state.

On the last day of his visit, Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

Shah warned that strict action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, on Saturday said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

“Peace efforts are ongoing in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours,” Singh said earlier.