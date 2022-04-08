Follow Us:
3 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

SNS | New Delhi | April 8, 2022 12:36 pm

Photo: IANS

Three people were killed in a vehicle accident in J&K’s Udhampur district on Friday.

Three people, including a lady, were killed in the accident in Garani village, Udhampur district, according to police.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle travelling on the highway collided with a divider, injuring all three riders.

They were all taken from the accident scene to the Udhampur district hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi, 40, Saleem 45, Rinku, 20, all residents of Arnas in district Reasi”, police added.

(With inputs from IANS)

