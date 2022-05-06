3 killed in fight over land dispute in Tripura

An elderly couple and their son were slain, and four others were gravely injured, following a brawl in Tripura’s Dhalai district over an alleged land dispute between two families, police said on Friday.

According to a police officer, the two families’ relatives attacked each other on Thursday afternoon in Kamalpur, wounding seven individuals.

Rajani Das, 70, died on his way to the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital, while his wife Bilasi, 67, and son Pratyus Das, 41, died early on Friday from their injuries.

The injured, including a woman, are being treated at the Dhalai district hospital right now.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the event.

(with inputs from IANS)