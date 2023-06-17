Follow Us:

3 killed, 7 injured in bus-truck collision in MP’s Morena

A dumper and a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | June 17, 2023 8:05 am

Image of the bus that collided with a dumper ( Image Source : Twitter/@ANI_MP)

At least three persons were killed, while seven others were injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a passenger bus that took place at Dev Puri Baba area in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they said.

While talking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Morena, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “A dumper and a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi. Three persons died and seven others have been injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.”

“We are further looking into the incident,” he added.

More details are awaited.

