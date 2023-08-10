# India

3 including soldier injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Anantnag

IANS | New Delhi | August 10, 2023 9:32 am

LoC, Rajouri, Pakistan, Line of Control, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Balakot, Pulwama, CRPF

Representation image (Photo: IANS)

Three people, including an Army man, were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that the security forces had started a cordon and search operation in Athlan Gadole village in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district when hiding militants hurled a grenade at them.

“Three, including two civilians and an army soldier were injured in this explosion.

Advertisement

“The injured have been removed to hospital and doctors have described their condition as stable,” sources said.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Four years on…

The evolution of the modern state premised on Rousseau’s theory of social contract has followed varied trajectories. Many scholars believe the Scandinavian model of the welfare state is its apogee. Others argue in favour of the Anglo-American model, claiming it is more effective in promoting prosperity.