3 employees dismissed in J&K on terror link charges

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday ordered the termination of three government employees for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

The employees—police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and forest department orderly Nisar Ahmad Khan—are currently lodged in jail in separate cases.

Officials here said that the decision was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows the government to dismiss employees without an inquiry in interest of national security.

In fact, the move is part of the administration’s ongoing crackdown on individuals within the government suspected of having links with terror groups.

Officials said the cases against them were based on credible intelligence inputs and ongoing investigations.The administration has also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and any form of support to it. Over the past few years, several government employees have been dismissed on similar grounds.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, hit out at the government for dismissing these employees.

She wrote on X; “Arbitrary & summary dismissals of government employees has become a daily occurrence since 2019. What is perhaps most surprising & puzzling is that it continues unabated despite an elected government in power that had promised to put an end to such practices once in office. People had pinned their hopes on the new government expecting at least some relief through vigorous advocacy of these issues with the LG”.