3 drug traffickers arrested in Punjab; heroin, illegal arms seized

In a significant crackdown on narco-illegal arms smuggling networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Punjab, arrested three drug traffickers near Attari Road here on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh alias Raja.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the ANTF team intercepted the suspects and recovered a major cache of illegal items, including four PX5 Storm pistols, 521 grams of heroin, seven magazines, and 55 live cartridges.

An FIR under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF, SAS Nagar. Authorities confirmed that extensive investigations are underway to trace both forward and backward linkages associated with the network.

In a post on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “@ANTFPunjab is actively pursuing both forward and backward linkages to dismantle the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to eradicating drug syndicates, seizing illegal arms, and building a #NashaMuktPunjab.”