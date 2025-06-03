3 dead from suspected asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Odisha

Three individuals engaged in cleaning a septic tank in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district died of suspected asphyxiation, police said on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in Padalguda village under the Nandahandi block of the district. The victims, all residents of a nearby village, were declared dead upon arrival at the district headquarters hospital.

“They might have died due to asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gases inside the chamber,” the police stated.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is currently underway, police added.