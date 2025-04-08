Army chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited Srinagar to assess the current security situation and operational preparedness of the troops.

During the visit, a detailed briefing was given by the General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps.

The Army chief also interacted with Formation Commanders and discussed wide-ranging issues on the current security scenario.

He commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment, operational readiness and professionalism, said a Defence spokesman.

Home Minister Amit Shah is already in Srinagar, where he is scheduled to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting.