3 BSF jawans killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

In a tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle carrying 16 personnel skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Changoubung village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, resulting in the death of three jawans and injuries to several others.

The mishap occurred around afternoon when the DI Tata vehicle (WB61B 7147) from the 37 Battalion BSF, stationed at IIIT Camp, Mayangkhang, lost control while returning from duty at Keithelmanbi. Two personnel died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the District Hospital in Senapati.

Eight others suffered critical injuries, with one being rushed to Imphal for emergency treatment and another transferred to a private hospital in Senapati. The remaining injured personnel are also undergoing medical care.

Expressing his grief, Manipur Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives,” the Raj Bhavan stated in a post on X.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased, whose bodies have been shifted to RIMS morgue. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.