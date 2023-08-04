3 Army jawans injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

Three Army jawans were injured in an encounter that broke out on Friday evening between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Confirming this, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the injured soldiers have been evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Search in the area has been intensified.

The encounter started at the high reaches of the Halan forest area of the Kulgam district. The Army and the Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, three associates of TRF were arrested by the Srinagar Police this afternoon. They have been identified as Imran Najar of Baramulla, Waseem Matta of Qamarwari and Wakeel Bhat of Bijbehara.

Three grenades, 35 live rounds etc have been recovered from them.

Wakeel was an active terrorist earlier and was released on bail in August 2022.