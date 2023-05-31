3 armed terrorists nabbed after encounter in Poonch, soldier injured

Three Pakistani terrorists were apprehended alive by the Indian Army while infiltrating into Indian territory through the Line of Control (LOC) with warlike arms and ammunition in the Poonch district during wee hours on Wednesday after an encounter.

In exchange of fire with the terrorists, a soldier and a terrorist were injured.

A 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from the possession of the terrorists has some markings embossed in Urdu. Besides, an AK 56 assault rifle, six Chinese grenades, two pistols with 70 bullets and 20 packets of narcotics has been recovered from the terrorists.

Giving details about the operation, defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, “In a joint operation by the Indian Army and the J&K Police, likely 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of 30/ 31 May, taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rains.”

“After tracking the movement at about 01:30 am, a well sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit. The area is cordoned and search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons, war-like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. Search operations are in progress,” he added.