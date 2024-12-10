3.35 lac IHHLs sanctioned during Hamara Shauchalay drive

Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman” (HSHS) campaign, launched on World Toilet Day on November 19, concluded today ,aligning sanitation with dignity and human rights on Human Rights Day.

Over 1.54 lakh community sanitary complexes (CSCs) were assessed and improved for functioning ,covering over 70 per cent of existing CSCs. Moreover, over 3.35 lakh new individual household latrines were sanctioned,closing critical sanitation gaps. In fact, the campaign saw over 50,500 events being conducted across states and union territories and participation exceeding 38 lakh people.

Organized by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the three-week campaign mobilized communities across India, bringing sanitation into the spotlight as a matter of collective pride and responsibility.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil said: “A toilet is not just a facility; it is a symbol of dignity, cleanliness, and health. It is our collective effort to ensure that every individual has the right to #ToiletsForDignity, as it represents not only physical hygiene but also mental and social respect.

The use of toilets protects us from diseases and ensures a healthier and safer future for our children. The HSHS slogan, ‘Shauchalay Saware, Zindagi Nikhare’ committed towards #ToiletsForDignity, is championing the cause of dignity and respect for every individual.

The campaign demonstrated the diversity and innovation of India’s sanitation journey along with fervent participation from almost all States/UTs and sharing stories of change from various parts of India. In Jammu & Kashmir, mobile LED-equipped vehicles brought sanitation awareness across all districts, blending technology with community engagement.

Bihar undertook state surveys by SHG groups to ensure last mile inclusion and used digital systems and school-based activities to drive awareness and encourage youth participation. In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a groundbreaking initiative integrated Google Maps to track CSCs, ensuring their accessibility and upkeep.

Over 750 pink toilets were constructed and over 1 Lakh IHHL’s beautified by the users in Rajasthan. ‘Our toilet, Our Respect ‘ campaign in schools was initiated in Gujarat. Model toilets established in all GPs in West Bengal. Across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, beautification of CSCs and IHHLs transformed sanitation infrastructure into community landmarks.

The campaign witnessed active involvement from Governors, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, State Ministers, MLAs, and Panchayat leaders, underlining the importance of collective action. Water and Sanitation Committees at the state, district, and gram panchayat levels were activated, ensuring long-term accountability and sustainability.

DDWS in collaboration with MyGov organized a Toilet Photography Contest to celebrate HSHS that is focused on encouraging citizens residing in rural areas to share creative, photographs of their toilets, fostering awareness of ODF sustainability and ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’ goals.

As the campaign concludes today, it leaves behind a solid foundation for the work that lies ahead. The achievements during this campaign underline that our journey towards Sampoorna Swachhata (complete sanitation) is far from over.

This mission demands sustained commitment, innovation, and collective effort to ensure no one is left behind. The work done serves as a baseline for our continued endeavors, reminding us that the vision of a clean, healthy, and dignified India can only be realized through persistent action and a sustained Jan Andolan.

Together, we can transform this aspiration into reality, making sanitation a cornerstone of our nation’s progress.