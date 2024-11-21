2nd phase of ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ covering 32 seats ends

The second phase of Congress’ Delhi Nyay Yatra concluded on Thursday covering the 32 assembly segments out of 70.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on its conclusion, said that during the course of Yatra, he met and interacted with thousands of street vendors like fruit and vegetable sellers, who complained of being put under severe hardships to earn a living.“They are constantly harassed by police, MCD and government officials in the absence of designated vending zones and vending certificates,” he added .

He said that the Delhi Government, under the PM-Svanidhi scheme, should give Letter of Recommendation (LOR) instead of Certificate of Vending to the street vendors as their population is around 8 lakh, but only 1.62 lakh are benefitting from the scheme, which enables them to avail a Rs 10,000 loan.

The Congress leader claimed that out of the nearly 8 lakh street vendors, only 75,000 were given Certificate of Vending by the MCD, but despite possessing this certificate, police and MCD officials continue to harass the street vendors as the list of the street vendors with certificates had not been handed over to the police.

He demanded that the government should have carried out a survey of the street vendors, and had given them a certificate of vending allotting a space in the designated vending zones with insurance and medical cover so that these poor people could earn their livelihood.