29 ministers to be sworn-in, no deputy CMs: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that a total of 29 BJP MLAs will take oath as ministers of his new Cabinet.

The swearing-in will take place at 2.15 pm where Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new Council of Ministers.

“I had a detailed discussions with the high command regarding the Cabinet, yesterday and the day before,” Bommai said on his arrival from Delhi, adding that the High Command has decided that there won’t be any deputy CM.

This was a stark deviation from the regime under Bommai’s predecessor BS Yediyurappa whose Cabinet comprised three deputy CMs.

“We need both experience and enthusiasm,” he said dismissing speculations that senior leaders will be kept off the list.

Bommai added that the 2023 Assembly elections was one of the factors that shaped the final list.

“We also need to deliver good governance immediately. The selection has been done accordingly,” he said.

Bommai said, “7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 woman are part of the Cabinet.”

Even as the release of the official list is pending, supporters of a few MLAs have begun protests in different parts of the state over the alleged “non-selection” of their respective leaders.

MLA Anand Mamani who was Deputy Speaker during BS Yediyurappa’s term has threatened that he would resign unless he is made a Minister. “My followers have advised me that I should resign from the post of Deputy Speaker if I am not made a minister. I will follow their advice,” he said.

The Cabinet decision comes after Bommai visited Delhi twice after being sworn-in to meet the BJP top brass. The visit, entangle in array of parleys, has for Bommai eliminated chances of stand-off between between state and central leaderships and he has overcome the first big challenge of Cabinet formation, maintaining balance between various factions of the BJP.