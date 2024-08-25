28 lakh UP artisans eager to leverage PM Vishwakarma Yojana

In its mission to improve the living standards of the poor and underprivileged, the Yogi Adityanath government has implemented the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a Central government scheme, in Uttar Pradesh, effectively.

Consequently, Uttar Pradesh ranked second only to Madhya Pradesh in the number of applicants seeking to benefit from the scheme. Over 28 lakh people in the state have applied for the scheme, with more than 23 lakh applications in the tailoring trade alone.

The UP government will conduct a thorough three-tier verification process for all trades, ensuring eligible applicants are enrolled. Following verification, beneficiaries will receive training and access to loan facilities as needed.

Advertisement

Officials said here on Sunday that to date, the state has received 28,42,247 applications through the Vishwakarma portal. The tailoring trade leads with 23,53,792 applications. Other notable numbers include 1,33,347 for masonry, 99,027 for carpentry, 41,773 for blacksmithing, and 40,848 for barbering.

Additional trades with significant applications are hammer and tool kit making (25,590), washermen (24,294), potter (23,059), garland maker (22,619), traditional toy maker (19,130), mat and basket maker (16,067), and goldsmith (12,733).

Applications have also been received for sculpting (9,517), fish net making (8,563), leather working (7,689), lock making (3,594), armory (3,387), and boat making (2,777).

Three-tier verification for these online applications is underway, and artisan enrollment is progressing. Beneficiaries will receive skills development, toolkit incentives, credit support, digital transaction incentives, marketing support, and a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card.