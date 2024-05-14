26% of candidates for Odisha assembly polls facing serious criminal cases

At least 70 out of 265 candidates, 26 per cent, contesting the Assembly elections phase-2 in Odisha are facing serious criminal cases, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Odisha Election Watch (OEW) stated on Tuesday.

The OEW and ADR came up with the conclusion after analysing the affidavits of all 265 candidates contesting the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Phase II from 35 constituencies.

While 70 of these candidates (26 per cent), according to their affidavits, are facing serious criminal cases, as many as 87 (33 per cent) are facing trial in criminal cases. The criterion for serious criminal cases, according to the report, includes offences for which the maximum punishment is imprisonment of five years or more in case of a non-bailable offence.

The electoral offence (IPC 171E or bribery), offence related to loss to the exchequer, assault, murder, kidnapping, rape-related cases, offences under the Representation of the People Act (Section 8), offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act besides crimes against women are also categorized as serious criminal offences, the ADR report said.

At least five candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves while 16 have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

Besides, 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Among the major parties, 20 (57 per cent) out of 35 BJP candidates, 12 (36 per cent) out of the Indian National Congress 33 candidates, 8 (23 per cent) out of 35 BJD candidates, and 2 (20 per cent) out of 10 AAP candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

14 (40 per cent) out of 35 assembly constituencies are categorised as red alert constituencies. The red alert constituencies are those where three or more contenders have declared criminal cases against themselves, the ADR report concluded.