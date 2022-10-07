2,500 km long NBT-India’s Ganga Pustak Parikrama

The National Book Trust (NBT) India’s Ganga Pustak Parikrama will cover a distance of 2,500 kilometres, passing through all major cities, towns and settlements along the river Ganga.

Launched recently, this mobile exhibition will connect with about 1.5 lakh children and youth among others and make them aware of the cultural and environmental influence of Ganga on our lives through creative writing, readings, paintings, workshops, discussions and other such books-and-reading-related activities, etc.

The National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, has been working since the last more than 66 years to promote books and encourage the habit of reading in the country, through books, book fairs and exhibitions, workshops, seminars and discussions, and various book-related activities.