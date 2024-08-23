2,500 candidates shortlisted in army’s Agniveer recruitment rally in Assam

The Indian Army on Friday successfully wrapped up its Agniveer recruitment rally, which took place from August 16 to 23, at Upendranath Brahma Football Stadium in Assam’s Udalguri district.

The rally provided a valuable opportunity for the youth of Assam, particularly from the Lower Assam region, to embark on a career in the army as Agniveers.

Over 25,000 candidates from 13 districts of Assam and seven northeastern states appeared for the written examination, out of which 2,500 were shortlisted to participate in the rigorous recruitment process.

The districts represented at the rally included Baksa, Chirang, Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Udalguri, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and South Salmara.

In addition to the recruitment of Agniveers, the rally also conducted selection for the position of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) from all seven northeastern states. The comprehensive selection process involved a series of assessments, including physical fitness tests and medical examination.

Successful candidates will be sent to respective training centers, where they will begin their journey as dedicated members of the Indian Army.

The Agniveer program is a key initiative under the Indian Army’s new recruitment model, which aims to bring in motivated and disciplined young individuals for a four-year tenure, after which a percentage of them will be retained for longer service based on their performance and commitment.

The Indian Army expressed its deep gratitude to the civil administration and state police for their unwavering support, which played a crucial role in the smooth and successful execution of the rally, a statement said.