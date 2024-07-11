250 villagers trapped in Kheri due to flood waters of Sharda river

Flood havoc continues in Lakhimpur Kheri district where around 150 villages are in the grip of floods due to the swollen Sharda-Ghaghra rivers.

Around 250 villagers of Raini Samdaha village of Dhaurhara tehsil got trapped in the foothills of Sharda river. When the administration came to know about this, it started rescuing the villagers surrounded by flood waters.

The NDRF team has rescued 18 villagers till 11 am on Thursday, officials here claimed.

Officials claimed that by this evening 50% of the trapped villagers would be rescued.

During the flood about two decades ago, the erosion victims of Samdaha village had settled across the Sharda river. These villagers got trapped in this flood again.

SDM Rajesh Kumar, present on the spot and was monitoring the rescue of villagers. Food packets are being delivered to the affected families.

Meanwhile, a culvert under construction on the road connecting Sampoornanagar police station area to Hazara of Pilibhit was washed away in flood waters. Due to this, transportation from Sampoorna Nagar Sugar Mill to Ramnagar, Shantinagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kabirganj under Hazara police station have been paralysed.