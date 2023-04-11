Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB), a premier public sector bank in the country, has

announced the opening of 25 new branches across the country. Punjab & Sind Bank has now a total of 1553 branches all over India, with the opening of new branches.

Considering the geographical spread, the 25 branches were inaugurated virtually from the Bank’s head office in the presence of top executives of the Bank including Field General Managers, Zonal Heads.

Commenting on the opening of new branches, Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director and CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank, said: “The challenges thrown upon us will be turned into opportunities and the Bank will continue to put its best efforts for inclusive growth of the economy.”

He further said the Bank has taken a new milestone to its journey of excellence and opined by opening new branches the bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and all efforts will be made to mobilize quality business.

In the inaugural ceremony, Zonal Heads assured to provide best services through these new branches and help in fulfilling various banking needs of the people at large.

The customers who were present in the newly opened branches acknowledged the efforts of the Bank for opening of new branches in their vicinity and praised the customer service being provided by the Bank.