2+2 talks between India, Australia very productive: PM Modi

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 11, 2021 10:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the first 2+2 dialogue between India and Australia as very productive and thanked his counterpart Scott Morrison for his focus on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two counties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton.
The two Australian ministers also met Modi.
Modi tweeted, “Was happy to meet Ministers @MarisePayne and @PeterDutton_MP. The 1st Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia was very productive. I thank my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for his focus on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our nations.”

