With only 214 active cases, 31 UP districts are Covid free

Uttar Pradesh now has only 214 active Covid cases left in the state and 31 of the total 75 districts are Covid free. This is lower than the count recorded at the onset of the first wave.

As per the latest Covid bulletin, 37 percent of the total active cases were in just four districts, namely Prayagraj (24), Gautam Buddha Nagar (20), Lucknow (18), and Jalaun (17).

Thirty-one districts of the state are now totally free from coronavirus infection and these are Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kaushambhi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar and Sonbhadra.

The count of active cases in the state dipped as only 16 new cases were detected, while 28 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The active Covid-19 cases in the most populous state have dropped by over 99% from the peak at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

Another big relief is none of the 75 districts have reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double-digits lately.

Out of as many as 2,17,546 samples tested in the last 24 hours, UP limited the number of fresh infections to 16. In the same period, another 28 patients recovered. The fresh infections have also been brought down by 99% from the peak of 38,055 on April 24.

The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh since the outbreak in 2020 reached 17.09 lakh and the recoveries rose to 16.86 lakh. No death was reported in the last 24 hours, and the Covid toll in the state remained static at 22,863.

The state government said that in sharp contrast to the situation in Uttar Pradesh, less populated states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu account for heavy active caseloads.

Uttar Pradesh is, perhaps, the only state in the country that is still conducting nearly two lakh Covid tests every day despite a huge decline in cases and low caseload.