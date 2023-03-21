2022 saw decline in left-wing extremism in Odisha

Odisha witnessed a marginal dip in Maoist activities or left-wing extremism (LWE) in 2022 in comparison to 2021, according to a white paper presented in the State Assembly.

The leftwing is under control with security forces successfully continuing its anti-naxal operations across the state eliminating seven Maoists of outlawed outfits in 2022, according to the report

The state recorded 27 cases of violence involving Maoists, in which seven red rebels were killed while 12 were arrested in police action. At least eight civilians and three security personnel were killed, and three Maoists have surrendered, white paper report submitted in the Assembly on Tuesday stated.

In 2021, the state had reported 28 incidents of violence involving the red rebels, in which seven Maoists were killed and one security personnel was slain. Two civilians were also killed, while 36 red rebels were arrested and 21 had surrendered, according to the white paper presented that year.

According to the white paper report, the state registered a 14.65 per cent rise in cognisable offences in 2022 as compared to 2021.

No political violence or communal incidents were reported in Odisha in 2022, it stated, adding the state also recorded a slight dip in Maoist activities.

A total of 1,55,420 cognisable offences were recorded in 2021, which increased to 1,78,190 in 2022, the white paper tabled in the assembly by the home department on Monday night stated.

The number of rapes and murders dipped in 2022 as compared to 2021. However, cases of theft, dacoity and other crimes saw a rise.

A total of 1,78,190 cognisable offences, including 1,379 murders, 3,184 rapes, 626 dacoities, 2,998 robberies, 5,467 burglaries, 14,893 thefts and 11,663 road accidents were reported in 2022, it said, adding chargesheets were filed in 1,18,547 cases.

The state had registered 1,983 cybercrime cases, in which 441 were arrested and chargesheets filed in 272 cases, the report stated.