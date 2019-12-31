2019 will be remembered for the betrayal of the people’s mandate and attempts to rip apart the plural fabric of India, said Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Patel said, “2019 will remembered for the betrayal of the people’s mandate and attempts to rip apart India’s plural fabric. 2019 will be remembered for the resilience of our students and common citizens who challenged an arrogant and a powerful government for its unconstitutional moves.”

Referring to the ongoing third tenure of the NDA government, he said, “2019 is coming to end but the problems of NDA 3 are only beginning.”

Senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, who is out on bail in case of INX Media scam, also took to Twitter to bid adieu to 2019 by slamming the BJP government.

“Our task is no less than the task accomplished by Abraham Lincoln in 1865 – to save the Constitution,” he tweeted.

“I offer my greetings to all the people for the New Year. The New Year begins with a reminder that the struggle for freedom is a never-ending struggle and ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he added.

In his tweet, he also mentioned Jammu and Kashmir leaders who are allegedly detained by the government. “Our first greetings for the New Year must go to Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders detained in J&K since August 5 without any charge,” he said.

“May the New Year bring them freedom and justice,” he added.