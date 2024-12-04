2016 Surjagarh mine arson case: SC asks Maha to submit documents on Surendra Gadling’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted two weeks to the Maharashtra government to submit additional documents regarding the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

Taking exception to the Maharashtra government seeking an adjournment to file documents, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said that the matter is not a usual one and needs to be heard without delay.

The Maharashtra government sought adjournment stating that some documents are yet to be filed. The court was informed that some documents in the vernacular language needed to be translated.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, said that the lawyer has been in jail for almost six years and the matter needs to be heard.

The top court on October 10, 2023, had sought a response from the Maharashtra government on Galding’s bail plea. Galding has challenged the January 21, 2023, order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which had denied him bail.

The High Court had noted that prima facie, the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles being used to transport iron ore from the Surajgarh mines in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

It is alleged that Gadling provided aid to Maoists operating at the ground level. According to the prosecution, he entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused, including some who are absconding in the case.

The prosecution claimed that Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He was also accused of urging the Maoists to oppose the operation of the Surjagarh mines and of instigating many locals to join the movement.

Gadling was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code.