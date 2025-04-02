2002 Nitish Katara murder case: Vikas Yadav seeks interim bail to attend his ailing mother

Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to attend to his ailing mother, who is in serious condition.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a medical board to examine Yadav’s mother, and submit a report before it.

Posting the matter for hearing on April 15, the bench also sought response from Uttar Pradesh government and complainant — Nitish Katara’s mother, on Vikas Yadav’s application for interim release. It has now posted the matter for hearing on April 15.

During the hearing of the case, the Uttar Pradesh government said it will constitute a medical board to examine the health condition of Yadav’s mother.

Yadav in his application for interim release has said that his mother is admitted in Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Yadav in his application has said that due to the serious condition of his mother, his assistance and presence is needed.

Yadav’s earlier plea on the denial of remission benefit to him has also been pending before the top court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of kidnapping and murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister Bharti Yadav.

On October 3, 2016, the top court gave 25-year jail term without any remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas’ sister Bharti Yadav.