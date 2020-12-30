All the Deputy Commissioners in Haryana announced that they have completely shifted to e-Office module developed by NIC, Government of India. This shift has already been implemented at the CM office, Chief Secretary’s office and the Finance Department in the state.

The plan to move to paperless offices was mooted by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to build an efficient file movement system. e-Office is one of the flagship initiatives of the Haryana government and has the potential to effect long-lasting changes in the governance system.

Chief Minister Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) placed by Ashoka University have played a significant role in ensuring this smooth transition. Led by Project Director Dr Rakesh Gupta, the CMGGA team prepared a strategic roadmap transition from physical files to moving files digitally.

Associates have facilitated training sessions in their respective districts under the guidance of their Deputy Commissioners. More than 100 training sessions were held to train over 2000 officials promoting digital literacy among government employees, especially the older generation. The training sessions involved orientation sessions, user-friendly demo videos, and online workshops.

The shift to e-Office is being implemented in two phases. Phase 1 began in July 2020 when the CM office, CS Office and finance department offices started processing files digitally. In Phase 2, all the District Headquarters were to be on-boarded to e-Office. All DC offices have already completed training, onboarding and have gone live with digital work.

At the district level, more than 80,000 e-movements have been done by 2400+ users across 22 DC Offices in Haryana. Also, more than 3,000 e-Files and 3000 e-Receipts have been created. All District Headquarters shall be given a target to start processing all files digitally by 28 February.

At the state level, more than 14,00,000 e-movements have been carried out by 11,000+ users across 75+ departments in Haryana this year. More than 45,000 e-Files and 2, 25,000 e-Receipts have been created. Since August 2020, over 60 state departments have gone live on e-Office, completing training, email ID creation and updating of employee data. These departments are processing all files digitally on e-Office currently.