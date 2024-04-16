200 complaints filed with EC since announcement of LS polls

As many as 200 complaints have been filed by different political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, with the Election Commission since the model code of conduct came into effect following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16.

“Approximately, 200 complaints have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of ECI and across states. Of these, action has been taken in 169 cases,” the poll panel said in a communiqué on Tuesday.

Giving a breakup of the complaints, it said, “Fifty-one complaints were received from BJP, out of which action has been taken in 38 cases; complaints from INC were 59, with action taken in 51 cases; complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.”

Among the complaints from BJP include the ones against Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Supriya Shrinate.

“On complaint from BJP, notice was issued to Supriya Shrinate and Surjewala, both from Congress for their derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini, respectively,” the ECI said.

In one of the complaints filed by Congress, directions have been issued to Municipal authorities in Delhi to remove cut outs of star campaigners from various colleges, it said.

The ECI said on a complaint from Trinamool Congress, a notice was sent to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for objectionable and disrespectful remarks towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel also informed that a total of 2,68,080 complaints have been filed on its C-Vigil on violations for citizens.

Of these, action has been taken in 2,67,762 cases and 92 per cent were resolved in an average of less than 100 minutes, it said.

Because of the efficacy of C-Vigil, there is substantial reduction in illegal hoardings, defacement of property, campaigning beyond permissible time, deployment of vehicles beyond permitted ones, it added.

The ECI further said it is broadly satisfied with the compliance of the code by political parties and that campaign by various parties and candidates has remained largely clutter free.

The poll panel also said it has decided to keep under strict watch some disturbing trends and to keep special track of certain deviant candidates, leaders, and practices more than ever before.

During the last one month, all political parties have been treated at par, time given to all even at short notice and their grievances patiently heard, it added.