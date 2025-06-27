20 more Bangladeshis pushed back amid crackdown on illegal infiltration; Tougher Aadhaar rules to bolster efforts

In a continuation of its intensified drive against illegal infiltration, security forces on Thursday night pushed back 20 Bangladeshi nationals found to have entered Assam without valid documentation.

“Last night we pushed back 20 more Bangladeshis as part of our ongoing efforts to detect and push back illegal infiltrators. The decision to toughen Aadhar issuance rules will only aid our efforts in this direction,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

The latest pushback is part of a broader effort by both state and central agencies to tackle the issue of illegal migration, which has remained a politically and socially sensitive matter in Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region.

The state government, in coordination with border guarding forces, has stepped up detection drives in recent months, particularly in districts adjacent to Bangladesh.

The crackdown has received fresh momentum with the Centre’s recent decision to tighten Aadhaar issuance norms, especially in border districts.

Authorities believe this will serve as a significant deterrent against identity fraud by illegal migrants attempting to regularize their stay through forged documents.

Assam has a long and fraught history with the issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh, dating back to the partition and later exacerbated by the 1971 Liberation War.

The large-scale influx of people over the decades has altered demographic patterns in several districts, leading to political mobilization and grassroots-level agitation.

The state’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) update — meant to identify genuine Indian citizens — was completed in 2019 but has yet to be notified officially due to disputes over its final list.