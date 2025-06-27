945 litres of illegal foreign liquor seized in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan, one arrested

In a major action against illicit liquor smuggling, the Excise Department in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district seized 945 litres of illegal foreign liquor from a residential building in Raibasa locality under Gamharia police station area on Friday. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The raid was conducted at around 12:20 pm based on confidential information, under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh and the supervision of Excise Superintendent Saurabh Tiwari. The operation was led by Excise Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar along with a joint team comprising police and home guard personnel.

During the search, the officials recovered 105 cartons of King’s Gold Whisky (750 ml per bottle) marked “For Sale in Arunachal Pradesh,” indicating that the consignment was not meant for sale in Jharkhand. A Suzuki scooter suspected to have being used in the transportation of liquor was also seized.

One person, Rohit Kumar, was arrested on the spot and booked under relevant provisions of the Jharkhand Excise Act. He has been sent to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the smuggling network, officials said.

The excise team involved in the raid included ASI Shivnath Ram, Constable Mahendra Ravidas, and members of the Home Guard unit.