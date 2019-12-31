On New Year’s Eve, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and zonal railways in Mumbai have announced special late-night services, official said.

BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the city’s seafronts to railway stations. The Western railways will ply eight while the Central railways will ply four services in night.

Western Railways eight services will run after midnight between Churchgate and Virar stations while Central Railways will operate two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and two between CSTM-Panvel on Harbour line.

BEST’s 20 buses will run from 10 pm onwards on the routes connecting Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai creek, with railway stations and distant suburbs.

The transport undertaking has instructed depot managers to run buses with proper destination boards for the convenience of commuters. Supervisory staff will be deputed at CSMT and Churchgate station, the BEST spokesperson said.