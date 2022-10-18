2 UP migrant labourers killed by terrorists in Kashmir

Continuing their spree of targeted killing of members of minority community in Kashmir, terrorists on Tuesday morning tossed a grenade in Shopian killing two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh.

Police identified the killed persons as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj in UP.

Terrorists had on Saturday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Kishan Bhat near his house in Shopian.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, Imran Bashir Ganie, who lobbed the grenade, has been arrested. Ganie is a resident of Harmen village of Shopian.

Further interrogation and raids are continuing in the area.

ADGP said; “Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area has been cordoned off”.