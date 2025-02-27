2 tigers killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A tiger and a tigress were found dead at an interval of a few hours in the Palia Kalan and Bankeyganj areas in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In the first incident, angry villagers lynched a tigress to death on Wednesday when the animal attacked two people in the Palia Kalan city at around 4 am. Another tiger died after it was hit by a car on the Bhira-Pali highway of the Kishanpur sanctuary area.

According to sources, the tigress entered the house of Ramkewal at Phulwaria village in Palia Kalan city and attacked a calf. The villagers surrounded the tigress and beat the animal to death. Two women were injured in the tigress attack and were admitted to the hospital.

On receiving the information, Forest Ranger Vinay Kumar Singh reached the spot, took the body of the tigress in his possession, and sent it for postmortem.

In the second incident, the tiger was crossing through the Bhira-Palia highway, passing through the Kishanpur sanctuary on Wednesday. An SUV with a Haryana number hit the tiger. The animal was thrown 50 meters from the road and fell into the forest. It died on the spot. The car was seized by the forest officials.

An investigation was underway.

