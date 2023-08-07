2 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Two terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said on Monday.

In a statement, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said: “Infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch district. In a joint operation by Indian Army and the local police in the early hours of August 6-7 two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of army and police.

“One terrorist fell down immediately, second terrorist tried to run back to the LoC. He was engaged and hit and was seen falling down near the LoC. Operation is still in progress”.

