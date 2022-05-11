2 terrorists killed on Amarnath pilgrimage route, 4 hybrid terrorists tasked targetted killings arrested in Srinagar

Two terrorists were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces close to the Amarnath pilgrimage route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The encounter broke out in the Kreeri area of Dooru in Anantnag.

Police said the encounter site is very close to National Highway and an imminent threat to the pilgrimage.

The neutralised terrorists were the same group of terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16 April in which we lost one soldier, police added.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh said four hybrid terrorists have been arrested in Srinagar’s Hamdaniya Colony of Bemina.

Srinagar Police and Army (2RR) arrested 4 hybrid terrorists along with 4 pistols from Bemina area.

Members of the module were identified as Sajad Ahmad Marazi and Abdul Hameed Rah, Tawoos Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat.

Four Tokarev T54s (Chinese) pistols, four magazines and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

Srinagar SOG had specific information about the presence of a LeT Module which was active in the Bemina area of Srinagar and had been detailed from across the border to carry out targeted assassinations in the city. There was specific information that a hybrid module of LeT activated by Pakistani handlers and small arms had been delivered to group for carrying out targeted hits.

In this regard, after thorough technical and human analysis, it was reliably learnt that this group was tasked to carry out targeted killings of non-locals and politically affiliated persons in the Srinagar city and adjoining areas.

As a part of the same chain of investigation, it was learnt that the same module was to carry out a targeted killing in the Bemina area of Srinagar city.

A covert team of Cargo was detailed to track the same and two Hybrid Terrorists were successfully apprehended in the Bemina area. On basis of their initial questioning, it was learnt that the individuals were previously associated with eliminated terrorists Tanzeel Sofi and Shahid Falahi and after their elimination, they were courted by LET handlers to work as hybrid terrorists. They further disclosed that two more members of the module were present in the Hamdania Colony area of Bemina.

On basis of the knowledge provided by them during the initial questioning, a CASO was launched in Hamdaniya Colony area of Bemina along with Army leading to the arrest of two more members of the module.