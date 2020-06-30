Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

The slain terrorists were involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel and a five-year-old boy on June 26. The militants had fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district injuring the jawan and the minor. The injured were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where both of them succumbed.

The CRPF personnel was identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy was identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had condemned the boy’s killing.

“An innocent…boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic and condemned without reservation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Army and the police had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Waghama area today. As the cordon was tightened, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

Arms including an INSAS rifle and a pistol were recovered from the killed terrorists. No collateral damage has been reported and the operation ended with the killing of the two terrorists, the Chinar Corps informed.

Op Wagahom (#Anantnag). Operation update. 02 terrorists eliminated. 01 INSAS & 01 Pistol recovered. Op took place in a hide in an orchard. Both were killed after a brief firefight. Good drills ensured zero collateral damage. Op over.#Kashmir #IndianArmy @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA https://t.co/cwq9FhOY8U — Chinar Corps – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 30, 2020

This year, so far there have been several successful anti terror operations by the security forces that has led to the killing of many terrorists and their commanders.

On Monday, three terrorists inlcuding one Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Masood Ahmed Bhat, were killed in an encounter at Khulchohar in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

With Masood’s death, J-K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that the entire Doda district in Jammu region has become totally free of militancy once again.

According to the police, Masood, who was the last surviving terrorist of Doda, was involved in a rape case filed by Doda police and was on the run ever since. He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police had said that 29 foreign terrorists are active in South Kashmir but assured that the security forces are experienced enough to deal with them and wipe out militancy from whole of South Kashmir.

“There is a presence of foreign terrorists in the upper reaches of Kokernag, Tral and Khrew. There are about 29 foreign terrorists active in South Kashmir and we will neutralise them when they come down and our sources inform us (about them),” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Army sources said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara district.

Pakistan had also violated ceasefire on Monday in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in the same district.