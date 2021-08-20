2 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen’s hit squad killed in encounter

Two terrorists of the hit squad of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were on Friday morning killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Khrew area of Awantipora in south Kashmir.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the neutralized terrorists, said the police.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that the killed terrorists belonged to the hit squad of HM tasked to shoot civilians in south Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists Musaib Mushtaq was a local resident of Khrew and was involved in the recent killing of a civilian Javed Ahmad Malik in Lurgam.

Identification of the second terrorist was being done, he said.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours when on the basis of credible information a joint team of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned the area and launched a search operation. The terrorists hiding in a house were given an opportunity to surrender but they opened fire at the security forces.