Two soldiers of Army’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) were killed on Thursday in Srinagar when terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) indiscriminately fired at them.

Terrorists, who reportedly came in a car, indiscriminately fired at the soldiers who were deployed in the HMT area in the outskirts of the city. Helicopters were used to track the terrorists who fled from there after the attack.

The troops did not open fire to avoid coleteral damage as the area was crowded.

Confirming the incident, Army’s spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said; “Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualities and collateral damage”.

“Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they succumbed to their injuries”.

The area has been cordoned and search operation is in progress.

The two martyred soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Rattan Lal of 163 Territorial Army and Sepoy Deshmukh of 101 Territorial Army. Both were attached with the 2nd Unit of Rashtriya Rifles (RR).