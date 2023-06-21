2 killed, 4 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons were killed while four others were injured after a speeding car crashed into another stationary car on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, said police on Wednesday.

The accident took place near milestone 118 under Mahavan police station limits of Mathura district. According to the police, a car was parked on the side of the expressway after getting punctured.

Meanwhile, a speeding car heading from Agra to Noida rammed into the parked car from behind.

At the time of the accident, two of the victims were said to be engaged in fixing the flat tyre and died in the collision.

The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Yogendra and 32-year-old Pooja, both residents of Delhi.

While the four people boarded in the second car were left injured and taken to a private hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

